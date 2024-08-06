Select Language

Latest
-303 min. agoSeven Israeli Soldiers Seriously Wounded in Gaza Strip
-294 min. agoTurkey to Join Genocide Lawsuit against Israel at ICJ 
-284 min. agoBangladesh Military Chief Announces Transitional Government
-273 min. agoBangladeshi PM Hasina Lands in India: Report
3 hours agoBangladesh PM Leaves Country amid Protests
Slideshow

Bangladeshi PM Hasina Lands in India: Report

Dhaka, MINA – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed at an air force base in India on Monday evening, after she fled her country following mass demonstrations against her government, according to Indian media as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Hasina was on board a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft which landed at the Hindon base of the Indian Air Force, in Ghaziabad, near the capital New Delhi, India Today news channel reported.

Earlier, Bangladesh military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced a transitional government after Hasina fled the country amid violent nationwide protests.

Authorities in Dhaka also shut down Shahjalal International Airport, according to the national daily Prothom Alo. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news