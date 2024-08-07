Muhammad Yunus to Head Bangladesh’s Transitional Government

Dhaka, MINA – Bangladesh Following the prime minister’s dramatic downfall, Bangladesh’s lone Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will serve as the head of the country’s transitional government, an official statement said Tuesday evening, Anadolu Agency reports.

The decision, confirmed by the president’s press secretary Joynal Abedin, was reached during a meeting involving President Mohammad Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the country’s armed forces, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which had led weeks of tumultuous anti-government protests.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the movement’s 13 coordinators visited the president’s official residence to discuss the situation and the framework for the interim government with Shahabuddin.

Later, the army, navy, and air force chiefs joined them.

The decision to form an interim government was made following discussions among Shahabuddin, the coordinators, and the military leaders.

On Monday, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to neighboring India. The Cabinet was dissolved shortly thereafter.

Following her resignation, Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Bangladeshi Army chief, addressed the nation, announcing that an interim government would be formed to govern the country.

On Tuesday, Shahabuddin also dissolved the country’s parliament. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)