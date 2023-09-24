Bangladesh PM Wants Rohingya Refugees Repatriate Immediately

New York, MINA – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her complaints regarding the uncertainty of returning Rohingya refugees back to their home country, Myanmar.

“The uncertainty over the end of repatriation has given rise to widespread frustration. This situation has the potential to fuel radicalization. If this problem persists, it could affect the security and stability of the entire region, and beyond,” Sheikh Hasina said in her speech at the 78th UN General Assembly on Friday.

According to her, the prolonged presence of the Rohingya ethnic group has had a serious impact on the economy, environment, security and socio-political stability in Bangladesh.

“However, the situation has now become truly unbearable for us,” she said.

Now, I would like to call your attention to the Rohingya people who were forced to flee Myanmar.

Sheikh Hasina also said that Rohingya refugees want to return to their own country and a peaceful life in Myanmar.

“Let us give hope of a brighter future to the poor people in their own homeland and thereby foster security and stability in the region,” he said.

Last August marked the sixth anniversary of the mass displacement of millions of Rohingya from Myanmar to Bangladesh. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)