Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pancasila and Religious Diplomacy Offer Global Solution for Diverse Societies: Minister of Religious

sajadi - 21 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

Singapore, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, has highlighted Pancasila and religious diplomacy as global solutions for fostering harmonious diverse societies.

The Minister delivered this key message during his keynote address at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) 2025 in Singapore on Tuesday.

Minister Umar underscored that Pancasila, Indonesia’s state ideology, can serve as a rational framework for achieving national unity and cohesion.

He highlighted Indonesia’s rich tapestry of diverse ethnicities, cultures, traditions, and languages, asserting that this very diversity acts as a unifying strength. The principle of “unity in diversity,” he noted, is not merely a slogan but a fundamental characteristic of the Indonesian nation, recognized globally.

The Minister also emphasized the crucial role of religious diplomacy in reaching universal humanitarian values. Through a religion-based approach, Indonesia can promote harmony between religious values and its national philosophy.

The Istiqlal Declaration stands as a tangible example of this synergy between Indonesian religious and national values.

Minister Umar expressed his hope that promoting Pancasila and religious diplomacy could set an example for other nations striving to build harmonious and diverse societies.

He envisions Indonesia as a role model for global harmony, advocating for the alignment of religious values with universal humanity. Through strong cooperation and coordination, it is hoped that these efforts can reduce the risk of conflict and enhance community safety.

Pancasila and religious diplomacy are presented as pivotal keys to building harmonious diverse societies. By understanding and practicing the values of Pancasila, communities can live in harmony and mutual respect for differences.

Minister Nasaruddin Umar hopes that this message will resonate with the international community and inspire other nations in their pursuit of harmonious diverse societies. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Pancasila and Religious Diplomacy Offer Global Solution for Diverse Societies: Minister of Religious

