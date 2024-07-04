AWG Urges Indonesian Parliaments to Reprimand Ministries Involved Trading with Israel

The meeting of AWG with the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian Parliament at Nusantara II Building, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/7/2024). [Photo: X Account Fadli Zon]

Jakarta, MINA – The humanitarian organization focusing on the Palestinian struggle, Aqsa Working Group (AWG), has urged the Indonesian Parliament (DPR) to reprimand and criticize several ministries involved in trade relations with Israel.

This was conveyed by AWG Presidium M. Anshorullah to the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of DPR RI, Fadli Zon, during a meeting at Nusantara II Building, Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

“We seek attention from BKSAP to warn related ministries, such as the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves), and the Ministry of Trade to cease trading with Israel,” said Anshorullah.

AWG’s aspiration is based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) published some time ago.

The data shows that Indonesia still imports products from Israel amounting to tens of millions of US dollars from January to April 2024. There has even been a sharp increase of nearly 340 percent in imports from Zionist entities in Israel to Indonesia from January to April 2024 compared to the same months last year.

Responding to AWG’s request, Fadli Zon stated that Indonesia does not have direct trade relations with Israel.

“However, these indirect issues are difficult to trace, using some form of proxy. But if there are legitimate information and data like this, we will definitely convey it to the Government not to engage in such (trade relations),” said Fadli.

The Gerindra politician added that civil society movements through Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against pro-Zionist products are highly effective and important movements.

“(BDS) has a significant impact on Israel and its supporters. This also serves as a lesson for cooperatives or institutions supporting war crimes, humanitarian crimes, and even Israel’s genocide in Palestine,” said Fadli.

Previously, through a written statement, AWG also urged the government to stop such trade relations.

“The trade relations of the Republic of Indonesia with Zionist Israel, which have recently surfaced, show that our economic diplomacy does not align with the strong and firm political diplomacy built by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards Zionists,” said Anshorullah on Tuesday.

Anshorullah said, this is hypocritical double standards.

He added that Indonesia continues to condemn the genocide by Zionist Israel and demands a ceasefire, but on the other hand, continues to maintain trade relations.

“This is a shameful irony. Indonesia does not even have diplomatic relations with Zionist Israel,” he said.

Furthermore, Anshorullah continued, the increase in trade with Zionist Israel while the genocide in Gaza is ongoing is saddening. While other countries are calling for ceasefires, trying to reduce or even sever trade relations with Zionist Israel, Indonesia is increasing its imports.

“I urge the government, especially the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Maritime Affairs and Investment, the Ministry of Trade, and other relevant stakeholders to take firm steps as done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Anshorullah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)