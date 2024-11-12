AWG Sends 11 Climbers to Mount Rinjani for Palestine Solidarity

Bekasi, MINA – The humanitarian organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a flag-off ceremony for the climbers heading to Mount Rinjani, Lombok, NTB, in front of the Radio Silaturahim 729 AM building, Cibubur, Bekasi, West Java on Tuesday morning.

The climb is part of the 2024 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP), an annual event initiated by AWG.

A total of 11 participants will take part in the climb, which will be led by Ir. Hayatdin, the person in charge (PJ) of the 2024 Rinjani BSP climb. Among the participants is AWG Presidium member Muhammad Anshorullah, who will fly directly to Lombok by plane.

PJ of the 2024 Rinjani BSP climb, Hayatdin, stated that the participants are scheduled to depart from Jakarta to Surabaya by train on Tuesday at 11:00 AM WIB, and will continue to Lombok the following day by sea.

Upon arrival in Lombok, Hayatdin explained, the participants will rest before beginning the climb via Sembalun on Friday . At the peak of the mountain, which stands at 3,726 meters above sea level, the participants will raise the flags of Indonesia and Palestine.

“This is a noble mission. I have climbed mountains many times, but this is the first time it has truly moved me,” said Hayatdin.

He hopes that this mission will spread the spirit of the struggle for Palestine.

“Like previous years, BSP activities have included flag-raising on Mount Muria in 2022 in Central Java, Mount Sumbing in Wonosobo in 2023, and now in 2024, on Mount Rinjani,” he said.

“Mount Rinjani is an iconic mountain, and if the flag-raising at the peak of Rinjani at 3,726 meters above sea level is successful, it will be visible to the world and attract global attention, especially from international climbers. God willing,” he added.

Ichsan Thalib, Director of Radio Silaturahim (Rasil), in his speech during the flag-off ceremony, expressed his hope that the BSP effort would foster collaboration between AWG and Rasil.

“Congratulations on your departure to Rinjani for the Palestine Solidarity Month. Struggles cannot be carried out alone. Alhamdulillah, Radio Silaturahim has the honor of collaborating with Aqsa Working Group to amplify the efforts for Palestinian independence, a constitutional duty. We can only facilitate, and we hope this struggle becomes a collective synergy,” he said.

Since August 2024, AWG has had an office on the 3rd floor of Rasil’s building. This cooperation further strengthens the bond between the two institutions. Additionally, Rasil supports the BSP activities by providing food such as eggs and frozen meat for the BSP 2024 committee and covering all BSP event activities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)