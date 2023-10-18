AWG, MER-C Express Condolences for the Bombing of Baptist Hospital in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and the Medical Emergency Rescue-Committe (MER-C) expressed their condolences to the Palestinian people, especially regarding the martyrdom of hundreds of people due to the bombing of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday local time.

AWG Presidium M Anshorullah and MER-C Presidium dr. Henry Hidayatullah visited the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, Wednesday to express their condolences and was received by the Deputy Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Ahmed M.I. Metani.

Metani expressed his gratitude for coming and supporting the Palestinian people. He admitted that the Indonesian people and government had always been consistent in supporting the Palestinian people.

According to him, the Israeli occupation attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza which killed no less than 800 people is difficult to believe.

“They attacked a hospital with people already injured. “Apart from that, they told us to move from north to south, but on the way Israel attacked it,” said Metani.

Meanwhile, the AWG Presidium condemned the inhumane actions of the Israeli occupation and promised to continue to help all the difficulties of the Palestinian people in gaining independence and liberating the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“We continue to collect assistance from all Indonesian people to distribute humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” said Anshorullah on that occasion.

He also urged the UN to take real action in resolving the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and to open the border in Gaza so that humanitarian aid could be sent.

In line with AWG, dr. Henry Hidayatullah said that the attack on the hospital was a violation of the Geneva Conventions and humanity.

Dr. Henry also said that currently MER-C is trying to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, but is still hampered by the closure of entry at the border.

He hopes that the Indonesian people and government will be able to gather more world support to pressure Israel to open the border in Gaza in order to send humanitarian aid. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)