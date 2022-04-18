AWG Holds Peaceful Actions Defending Al Aqsa Simultaneously in 12 Provinces

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian Non Government Organization, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Monday held Al Aqsa Defense Action simultaneously in 12 provinces, related to the Israeli troops’ attack on the worshipers on the morning prayer at the Al Aqsa Mosque last Friday.

Secretary General of AWG Subhan Amier Chaf said this action was held in 12 provinces, namely Aceh, North Sumatra, Jambi, Palemang, Lampung, Banten, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Kupang, NTT, West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan.

This action was held by distributing iftar for breaking the fast and AWG’s statement regarding the attack.

“Regarding the Peaceful Action to Defend the Al Aqsa Mosque, we are distributing iftar and AWG statements regarding the Israeli attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque. We also carry posters and banners that are against the Zionist Israeli attack,” he said.

“Hopefully with this iftar sharing, Allah will help to ease the problems that arise in Al Aqsa and those who receive iftar also pray for our brothers in Palestine, especially the Al Aqsa Mosque and the congregation there,” he added.

Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian Muslim worshipers who are performing the Fajr prayer in congregation inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday.

The attacks coincided with the Jewish holiday of Passover, which will last until April 23, during which extremist Israeli settlers have vowed to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque and slaughter animals within its grounds as a religious sacrifice.

Last year, several violent attacks by Israeli forces inside Al-Aqsa Mosque sparked widespread demonstrations in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian communities inside Israel, leading to an 11-day war between Israel and the resistance movement in Gaza.

Israel’s massive military operation in the blockaded Strip killed 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, according to the United Nations. In Israel, 13 people were killed by rockets launched from Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)