Artist, Musicians and Entrepreneur Join Supporting Indonesian Hospital Construction in Gaza

Tangerang, MINA – Indonesian artist Jihan Fahira, two famous band musicians Fadly ‘Padi’ and vocalist ‘Drive’ Takaeda and somenone who known as Indonesian businessman called ‘infotainment king’ Ilham Bintang join supporting Indonesian Hospital second phase construction in Gaza, Palestine.

“If we talk about something in Gaza, we definitely want to do something for our brothers and sisters there,” Fadly ‘Padi’ said to MINA on the sideline shooting the MER-C video campaign in Bintaro, South Tangerang on Saturday.

According to him, the Humanitarian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) was the first institution to open the road, build the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza and Fadly has always been amazed by MER-C’s programs.

“I hope we can all be part of the Indonesia Hospital construction in Gaza, because health is always needed by residents, hopefully our effort can give big impact to our brothers and sisters there (Palestine),” Fadly said.

While Takaeda said he join the campaign because he had also been active in raising funds with his band ‘Drive’. He said historically, Palestine was a country that recognized Indonesian independence for the first time.

“I have always been active in raising funds, for example, if asked why, yes it is indeed our obligation to actually help fellow Muslims and help humanity that we don’t look at it in terms of religion,” he said.

He hopes that MER-C will always be helpful in helping others, not only at this time but also then continues, “InsyaAllah be a better and more things that can be made again with MER-C,” he added.

On the other hand, ‘King of infotaintment’, Ilham Bintang said when he heard the name MER-C is an icon of a struggle to be able to uphold the amar ma’ruf nahi munkar.

“The icon of how our social involvement, about sharing, how to save humanity, especially also they are who are still in the critical areas, so I am amazed by friends of MER-C who have a passion to enter critical areas,” he said.

In addition, one of the MER-C volunteers d r. Aiman ​​who is also the creator of the song ‘Gaza’ for the MER-C campaign said the construction of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was not easy, there was an extraordinary struggle from the people of Indonesia.

“The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, thank God MER-C can build it is not easy, through dr. Jose and friends from MER-C too, it’s a struggle that is not easy, and it is not only helping Muslims, but also non-Muslims, because our health has never seen religion and its background, “he said.

According to him, the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is a gift on behalf of the people of Indonesia to help the brothers there who are in need, but Lord sent via MER-C.

“Hopefully, MER-C istiqomah, sincere, because this NGOs must be willing to help people, can do more help to others, because we help it not to see ethnicity or religion, so whoever it is, any conflicts, disasters, I really know MER- C certainly lowered the volunteers, “he concluded.

Jihan Fahira also hopes that with the help of the Indonesian people, hopefully everyone will hopefully get a reward.

At present, as many as 29 Indonesian volunteers in Gaza, Palestine are carrying out the second phase of the construction of the Indonesian Hospital, which began on 28 February 2019.

The volunteers came from the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network throughout Indonesia and are currently doing charity work in Gaza on behalf of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) humanitarian medical center based in Jakarta.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)