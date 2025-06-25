SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Kills 36 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

sajadi Editor : Widi - 34 minutes ago

34 minutes ago

Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 36 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medical sources. Many of those killed were civilians attempting to obtain humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency reported.

In one of the deadliest incidents, 12 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. Meanwhile, eight civilians were shot dead by Israeli forces while seeking food assistance in the Nitzarim area in central Gaza, as reported by the official Wafa news agency.

In northern Gaza, rescue teams retrieved the bodies of three Palestinians and rescued five others trapped under rubble after an airstrike hit two homes in Jabalia Al-Nazla. Several people are still missing.

Another 10 Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces struck two houses in Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. In the southern town of Abasan, the body of a young Palestinian was recovered from debris following an air raid on the area.

Also Read: Israeli Opposition, Hostage Families Urge for Ceasefire in Gaza

Two more civilians were killed in an airstrike near the Omari Mosque in Jabalia Al-Balad, also in northern Gaza.

Since launching its offensive in October 2023, the Israeli military has killed over 56,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, despite growing international demands for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed, 15 Injured in Gaza Ambush

