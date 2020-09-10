Arab League Reject Resolution Condemn UAE-Israel Normalization

Kairo, MINA – Palestine gets new Saudi support but fails to persuade the Arab League to condemn the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Arab League on Wednesday refused to endorse a draft resolution put forward by Palestinians at a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers to denounce Israel-UAE normalization, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The discussion on this matter is serious. It is comprehensive and time consuming. But in the end it did not lead to an agreement on a draft resolution proposed by the Palestinian side, “Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki told reporters.

After the Israel-UAE deal was announced, the Palestinian Authority asked Arab countries to reject the agreement and said it would not allow anyone to speak on their behalf.

PA Foreign Minister Riad Malki, speaking at the ministers meeting via video conference, thanked several Arab countries for not moving towards building relations with Israel.

He also called the attempts of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior adviser Jared Kushner to fabricate the Israel-UAE deal as “blackmail.”

Last month, the Arab League also rejected a PA request to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the deal. Palestinians have denounced normalization as “backstabbing” and “treason against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause.”

The Arab League later said the deal, along with other issues, would be discussed by foreign ministers at their usual meeting, which takes place on Wednesday.

In his speech, Malki said several Arab countries had cut financial aid to Palestine at the behest of the US government. Referring to the Israel-UAE deal, he said it “legalizes normalization for free and revives the US ‘Deal of the Century, after we thwarted it.”

Malki also stated that the Israel-UAE agreement means recognizing occupied Jerusalem as Israeli territory. ” The deal, he said, is an “earthquake undermining joint Arab action” and put Palestine on the defensive.

Noting that the Israel-UAE signing ceremony was imminent, Malki said: “The UAE is moving forward with a decision to normalize despite violating the Arab Peace Initiative and Arab Summit resolutions. Therefore, it is imperative for us to take a stand against this step. If not, our meeting will be considered a blessing or collusion with him. ” (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)