Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Public Hearings Begin at ICJ on Israel’s Responsibilities in Occupied Palestinian Territories

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

ICJ (photo: Anadolu Agency)
The Hague, MINA – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has commenced public hearings in The Hague to deliberate on Israel’s obligations concerning its activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

The proceedings aim to provide an advisory opinion on Israel’s responsibilities under international law in relation to the actions of the UN, other international organizations, and third-party states within the occupied territories.

Representatives from 40 countries and four international organizations are expected to deliver oral submissions. Countries such as Türkiye, South Africa, Malaysia, China, Russia, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are taking part, alongside major entities like the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League.

Israel has submitted a written statement but opted not to participate in the oral hearings. The case unfolds amid growing international scrutiny over Israel’s military operations in Gaza, where over 52,000 Palestinians have been reported killed since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

