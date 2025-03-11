Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

Damascus, MINA – The interim President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Sunday pledged to conduct an investigation into the alleged mass killing of Alawite civilians in coastal cities.

According to Arab News, reports of mass killings by Syrian government security forces have triggered international reactions to the worst violence since the overthrow of Bashar Assad.

In its latest count, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that 973 Alawite civilians had been killed in “executions” carried out by security personnel or pro-government fighters in Latakia and Tartus provinces since March 6.

“The total number of civilians killed is 973, including women and children,” said SOHR, which is based in London.

SOHR added that “killings, field executions, and ethnic cleansing operations” were ongoing following deadly clashes between security forces and armed Alawites loyal to Assad.

The Mediterranean region is the heartland of the Alawite minority community, from which Assad, the deposed ruler, originates.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk stated that the killings “must be stopped immediately.” Meanwhile, the Arab League, the United Nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other governments condemned the violence.

“We will hold accountable, firmly and without leniency, anyone involved in the bloodshed of civilians… or those who exceed the state’s authority,” Sharaa said in a video uploaded by the state news agency SANA.

Earlier on Sunday, the Presidency announced on Telegram that an “independent committee” had been formed to “investigate violations against civilians and identify those responsible for these violations,” who would then be prosecuted.

Clashes between the new security forces and former government loyalists erupted on Thursday (March 6) following earlier tensions and escalated into reported mass killings.

The fighting has resulted in the deaths of 231 security forces members and 250 pro-Assad fighters, according to SOHR, bringing the total death toll to 1,311. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

