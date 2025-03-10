Palestinians Will Not Lay Down Arms Until Occupation Ends: Meshaal

Cairo, MINA – Resistance movement Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal reaffirmed on Sunday that Palestinians have the right to govern their own land and will not disarm as long as Israeli occupation continues.

Speaking at a ceremony in Cairo honoring Palestinian prisoners released as part of a swap deal with Israel, Meshaal stated that “Gaza belongs only to its people; neither Gaza nor the West Bank’s people will exchange their homeland for anywhere else.”

He emphasized that no foreign political system would be imposed on Palestine and that “disarming an occupied people is not an option.” Meshaal warned of a “major conspiracy” against Gaza, alleging that attempts are being made to force Palestinians into exile through starvation.

He also expressed concern that the threat extends beyond Gaza and the West Bank, affecting Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. While acknowledging the Arab League’s rejection of forced displacement, he urged stronger action to protect Palestinian sovereignty.

Meshaal concluded by asserting that reclaiming Palestinian land, freeing prisoners, and achieving independence could only be realized through “jihad,” drawing a parallel between the 1973 war that led to Egypt reclaiming Sinai and Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. []

