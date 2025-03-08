Germany Welcomes Palestinian-Egyptian Plan for Gaza Reconstruction

Berlin, MINA – The German government officially welcomed on Friday the adoption of the Palestinian-Egyptian Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, Wafa reported.

Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit expressed Germany’s support for the initiative presented by the Arab League, highlighting its numerous positive elements that can serve as a foundation for further development.

He emphasized the importance of initiating constructive discussions to advance this plan.

Israeli Aggression in Gaza has had devastating effects on the region’s infrastructure and population. Reports indicate that over 41,000 homes have been destroyed, with an additional 222,000 damaged, severely impacting hospitals, schools, water, and sanitation systems.

Also Read: Israel Force Palestinian to Demolish His Own Home in Jordan Valley

Germany’s endorsement of the reconstruction plan reflects a commitment to addressing these pressing humanitarian and infrastructural challenges, aiming to restore stability and improve living conditions in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Sets Fire to Historic Al-Nasr Mosque in Nablus