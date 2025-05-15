Israel Use Starvation as Weapon Amid Ongoing Blockade on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has issued a strong condemnation of Israel, accusing it of deliberately using starvation as a weapon against over 2.25 million residents of the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Israel has enforced a complete blockade on the territory for more than seventy consecutive days, denying access to essential supplies including food, water, medicine, and fuel.

Hamas described the ongoing blockade as part of a broader military campaign that it labeled a “genocidal” assault. The Movement said the Israeli offensive is being conducted with apparent impunity and under the watch of an international community that has thus far failed to intervene effectively.

The statement denounced what it called “shameful international silence” and the failure of global institutions such as the United Nations to prevent war crimes or address the humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas argued that the lack of decisive international action represents a breakdown in global commitments to human rights and international law.

Citing the daily death toll from both bombardment and starvation, Hamas called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to take urgent and meaningful action.

The group demanded an immediate end to the blockade, a halt to military operations, and international accountability for what it termed Israeli war crimes. []



