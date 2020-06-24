Arab Countries, Organizations Welcome Saudi Arabia’s Decision on Hajj 2020

Riyadh, MINA – Arab and Islamic countries and organizations today welcomed and endorsed the Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit performance of this year’s Hajj to a very limited number of pilgrims from within the Kingdom to protect the health and safety of pilgrims.

Accoding to SPA, those who endorsed the decision included United Arab Emirates, General President of the Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs, Egyptian Minister of Endowments and Alazhar as well as the Bahrain’s justice minister, ambassador of Djibouti to the kingdom, Egyptian chamber of tourist companies, Egyptian Dar al-Ifta and speaker of Arab Parliament.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued yesterday a statement which reads “Hajj for this year will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities, who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.”

The statement pointed to the facts that Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to more than 180 countries around the world, and that deaths related to COVID-19 have reached almost half a million and over 7 million cases have been confirmed globally.

It also pointed to the lack of available vaccinations and a cure for those who have been infected by COVID-19 around the world.

The statement emphasized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia top priority to always enable Muslim pilgrims to perform Hajj and Umrah rites safely.

The Assistant Secretary General and Head of Social Affairs of the Arab League Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh today said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that this wise decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s government came to preserve the health and safety of pilgrims in light of the continuation of COVID-19, the danger of infection outbreak in gatherings, crowds, moving between countries, and the continuous increase of global rate of infections.

She praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia being led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense to facilitate Hajj performance for Muslims around the world every year.

On his part, the Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Djibouti to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama today welcomed the decision.

He said in a statement, “This decision is welcomed for two reasons; first: the decision reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s keenness to hold the rite of Hajj, and secondly: it is keen at the same time to combat and address Coronavirus pandemic, because large crowds may be a reason for the continuation of the pandemic and its spread.”

The Ambassador expressed the appreciation of Muslims to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense for their great efforts to serve Muslims and the two Holy Mosques.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, affirmed in a statement the support for the decision of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud which comes in line with all precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary-General appreciated the utmost care given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the health and safety of pilgrims.

Moreover, the Muslim World League today issued a statement on behalf of its scholars under the umbrella of the Supreme Council of the League, the Islamic Jurisprudence Council and the World Supreme Council of Mosques, endorsing the precautionary measures taken by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

The statement issued by Secretary-General of the League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said that the emergency circumstance of the novel Corona pandemic represents an exceptional case that Sharia should take with great care and consideration, in order to preserve the safety of pilgrims.

The

statement continued that the League received the contact of a number of senior muftis and scholars of the Islamic world immediately after the issuance of this successful decision, as the nation’s scholars affirmed its wisdom as a precautionary measure required by legal necessity, given that this feared pandemic still represents a significant risk.(T/R3/P2)

