Aqsa Working Group Calls for Unity and Brotherhood of Muslims

Bandung, MINA – West Java’s Aqsa Working Group (AWG) calls for the importance of the unity and brotherhood of Muslims in the liberation of Al-Aqsa.

Chairman of the West Java AWG, Ahmad Abdullah told MINA on Monday, his institution continues to conduct socialization by implementing health protocols, about the importance of Muslim unity in the Al-Aqsa struggle.

The latest socialization was held at Masjid Al Karomah Ciparay Bandung, West Java on Friday night.

In the Islamic Discussion Study Forum (FKDK), Fujianto, Head of the West Java AWG Shillah Division emphasized the importance of unity and brotherhood of the people as a solution to the glory of Islam.

Especially, according to Fujianto at the forum, for the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, the unity and integrity of Muslims is mandatory.

“Victory will be achieved through struggle and that struggle requires unity,” he said.

He added, Allah’s help is indeed close as long as His servants help each other, carry out God’s commands sincerely.

AWG calls for continuing to establish the unity and integrity of Muslims, starting with the prosperity of the mosque. Because from the mosque there is friendship, a source of knowledge, a place of worship, and the growth of the spirit of jihad.

By continuing to implement the health protocols, West Java AWG continues to hold Al-Aqsa socialization roadshows to areas in West Java such as South Bandung, Majalengka, Tasikmalaya, Sukabumi, Ciamis, and so on. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)