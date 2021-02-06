A Palestinian Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces

Ramallah, MINA – Violations of the Israeli occupation forces and settlers against Palestinian people and their property continued on Friday. A martyr was killed and two young men were wounded in shooting attacks, while the incursions and arrests of their father continued, and dozens of cases of suffocation with tear gas were recorded, according to Wafa.

In the same context, Khaled Maher Nofal (34 years), from the village of Ras Karkar, west of Ramallah, was killed in the morning, after settlers shot him, on the “Raysan” mountain near the village.

The occupation forces continue to detain the body of the martyr after they prevented Palestinian medical personnel from reaching it.

On the other hand, a 17-year-old boy was wounded by live bullets in the hand and foot, after being targeted by the occupation forces in the village of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah.

The boy was hit by two bullets, one in his hand and the other in his foot, and the occupation soldiers detained him before releasing him later, and it was also evident that there were traces of bruises on his face.

At the entrance to the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, the occupation forces fired at a young man from Jalazoun camp, who was waiting for a vehicle to board.

The young man was hit by live bullets in the groin area.

It was followed by the occupation’s closure of the town’s entrances.

Two citizens were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and a number of others suffocated and struck by shrapnel of stun grenades, as they responded to the attempt of dozens of settlers to storm Khan al-Laban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, with the protection of the occupation forces.

At dawn, the Israeli occupation forces arrested Esmat Al-Shuli, after storming his home in Asira Al-Shamaliyah, north of Nablus.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the southern area of ​​Hebron and raided my homes: Osama al-Jamal and Zaidan al-Jamal, searched them and tampered with their contents.

On the other hand, the occupation set up a military checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city of Hebron, stopped and searched civilians’ vehicles, and checked their identity cards.

A force of the occupation army, consisting of 8 military vehicles, stormed the villages of Tora and Nazlet Zaid, west of Jenin, and threw sound bombs in the yards of homes, and terrified children and women.

In occupied Jerusalem, dozens of citizens, including children and the elderly, suffocated as a result of inhaling tear gas, which was fired by the occupation army, during clashes that broke out in the Al-Khillah area of ​​the town of Al-Tur “Mount of Olives”, during which rubber bullets and sound bombs were also fired. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)