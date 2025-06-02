Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly military campaign against the Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday, launching airstrikes and ground assaults that have left dozens of Palestinian civilians dead or wounded, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local media sources reported ongoing home demolitions and forced displacements by Israeli forces across various parts of Gaza, escalating an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis marked by severe food shortages and famine.

Since early Sunday, at least 40 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in multiple Israeli attacks targeting densely populated civilian areas.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) correspondent in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike hit homes in the Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, killing one civilian and injuring dozens more. In another strike, a home in the an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza was bombed, killing two civilians, including an infant, and injuring nine others.

Tragedy also struck in Khan Yunis, where an Israeli attack on Palestinians waiting for aid trucks near the Tahliya rotary killed at least eight people.

In a separate assault near a US-operated aid distribution center in western Rafah, Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of aid seekers, resulting in dozens of casualties. A similar drone attack targeted civilians at another aid distribution site in central Gaza, wounding multiple individuals, including three children.

Several other civilians succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier attacks, bringing the overall death toll higher.

Israeli strikes persisted throughout Sunday across multiple regions of the Gaza Strip, causing more civilian casualties, including among women, and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)