Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 11 Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank early Saturday, including a renewed closure of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, amid escalating attacks by illegal settlers on Palestinian land and residents, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to local sources, Israeli troops stormed the Qatari broadcaster’s office in central Ramallah, posting a notice to extend its forced shutdown by another 60 days. This marks the second formal closure order, following the initial raid in September last year when authorities seized equipment and documents and banned the use of the network’s vehicles. The latest extension comes after a similar order was issued in April.

In Bethlehem, five young men were arrested near a spring in the town of Nahalin, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. In the southern Hebron region, Israeli troops detained two brothers while they were herding livestock in the village of al-Mufaqarah and arrested another man in al-Shuyukh, northeast of Hebron. In Jenin, three men were detained during a raid on a house in the Wadi Burqin area.

Meanwhile, illegal settlers escalated their attacks across the West Bank. Palestinian officials reported that more than 100 olive saplings were cut down by settlers in the Marj area between the villages of al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah. North of Jericho, settlers attacked a Bedouin community and forced shepherds to flee the Tel Ma’in area in Masafer Yatta, according to activist Osama Makhamreh.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 1,691 attacks on Palestinians and their property in May alone, 415 of which were attributed to illegal settlers. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 973 Palestinians and injured more than 7,000 in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. []

