Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Worldwide Reject Trump’s Announcement to Take Control of Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 21 minutes ago

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – A wave of international condemnation has followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that the United States would take control of Gaza after relocating Palestinian residents elsewhere, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The proposal, which echoes historical patterns of forced displacement, has been strongly rejected by governments, organizations and political figures around the world.

Many have stressed that any resolution to the crisis must uphold Palestinian sovereignty and abide by international law rather than impose a unilateral solution.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan dismissed the idea as “absurd and pointless,” stressing that neither Turkey nor regional countries would accept the forced displacement of Gazans.

He warned that any plan that displaces Palestinians would only lead to more instability.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also criticized Trump’s support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “deep wound in the conscience of humanity.”

China also voiced strong opposition, reiterating its support for Palestinian self-determination.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to use post-conflict management as a path toward reviving the two-state solution.

The Kremlin rejected the proposal outright, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that a lasting resolution in the Middle East can only be based on a two-state framework.

He noted that Arab states have made it clear that they will not accept any resettlement plans for Palestinians.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated his government’s commitment to the two-state solution, saying his country’s position remains unchanged despite Trump’s remarks.

The European Union’s special envoy for the Middle East, Sven Koopmans, underlined that the only viable path to peace is through the establishment of secure and sovereign Israeli and Palestinian states. He stressed that true security can only be achieved through true peace.

Amnesty International has also slammed Trump’s proposal, calling it “absurd” and fundamentally illegitimate. The organization denounced the plan as a land grab, a violation of human rights, and a denial of the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

In the United States, the proposal has drawn sharp criticism.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib declared that “Palestine is not going anywhere,” accusing Trump of advocating ethnic cleansing with partisan support in Congress.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen described the plan as “ethnic cleansing by another name,” warning that it would empower America’s enemies and destabilize the region.

Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the proposal as a “crime against humanity” that would “drive the final nail into the coffin of international law.”

Senator Chris Murphy dismissed the idea as delusional, warning that a US invasion of Gaza would result in thousands of American casualties and embroil the country in another protracted war in the Middle East.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss criticized the plan as “reckless and immoral,” suggesting that Trump’s motives were driven by self-interest rather than genuine policy considerations. []

Mi’rAaj News Agency (MINA)

