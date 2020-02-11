World Parliament League Conference for Palestine Produces Five Points of Resolution

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Third World Parliament League Conference for Al-Quds (Palestine) which takes the theme “Towards Effective Strategy to Defend Al-Quds” produced five resolutions.

In the conference held in Malaysia on Saturday-Sunday, February 8-9, 2020, all speakers and participants from all countries condemned the proposal offered by the US President Donald Trump for the future of Palestine entitled “Deal of the Century”.

They consider Trump’s idea illustrates a new plan of aggression on the Palestinian people, as well as historical denial of their homeland. This is a clear violation of international law and human rights.

Based on various considerations and proposals given by all countries, conference participants formulated and emphasized five things related to Palestine.

First, the World Parliament League for Palestine supports the Palestinian right to return and self-determination. And fully support the Palestinian state to be a sovereign and independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The second decision, all World League parliaments rejected and condemned the so-called “Deal of the Century” which was a systematic continuation of the US policy that was biased against Israeli occupation and discrimination against the Palestinian people. This is a grave violation of international law and human rights.

Third, any negotiations and agreements that do not give full rights to the Palestinian people will end in failure and only produce more hostility and hatred. It will prevent the achievement of peace and stability in the region and world.

Another decision, participants from 40 countries also stressed that they stood with Palestinian people to fight with all their efforts to resist the Israeli Zionist aggression and acts of violation of Palestinian people and their rights. As well as calling for the unity of all the people of the world, the people of Palestine, the Arab world, and Muslims and form an international front to face this aggression and repeated violations.

Not only that, in the conference which was opened and blessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and closed by Deputy Prime Minister Dato ‘Series Dr Wan Azizah bint Wan Ismail, all participants agreed to form a regional committee divided by region. This is to ensure that the world struggle to liberate Palestine runs effectively, progressively, and produces measurable results.

On that occasion, the Parliamentary Conference also decided on the formation of the Central Committee or the leadership of global organizations.

In order to be effective and able to absorb the aspirations of Muslims and humanitarian activists in all parts of the world, the President of the World Parliament League for Al-Quds Shaykh Hamid Abdullah al-Ahmar (Yemen Parliament) and the Central Committee chose two Vice Presidents, namely Fadli Zon who is none other than is the Chair of the DPR RI Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP), and Mr. Nuredin Nabaty from the Turkish Parliament.

Both will help coordinate the movement for solidarity and the struggle of the world parliament for Al-Quds. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)