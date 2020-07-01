World Humanitarian Agencies Call for Aid to Syrians

Brussels, MINA – The world’s leading humanitarian aid agencies on Monday called for increased access and funding for millions of Syrians threatened with starvation. This call comes ahead of the main conference in Brussels, Belgium.

International NGOs in a joint statement said, over nine years of conflict, fighting has subsided but humanitarian emergencies remain acute.

They say 9.3 million Syrians will now starve and more than two million face the same risk of fate, thus quoted from Nahar Net.

The statement was signed by the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, CARE, Mercy Corps and others said the number of Syrians facing food insecurity has increased by 42 percent since last year.

“Nearly a decade of war has made the Syrians fall into despair and destitution which continues to get worse every year. International assistance is now more needed than ever, “said the aid agencies.

The Brussels IV conference organized by the European Union and the United Nations opened on Tuesday to help people affected by the war inside and outside Syria.

The head of the UN humanitarian agency Mark Lowcock told the Security Council in New York on Monday that the level of aid “sent across the border (to Syria) is still far from adequate.”

“Northwest Syria continues to suffer cross-border operations need to be further enhanced,” Lowcock said.

Failure to do so, he warned, “will cause suffering and death.”

The war in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced nearly half of the population before the country’s war began in 2011. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)