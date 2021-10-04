Indonesia Hands Over Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

Yangon, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Yangon handed over Indonesian humanitarian aid to Myanmar at the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) warehouse.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Myanmar, Iza Fadri, officially handed over Indonesia’s contribution to the Director of Operations of the AHA Center Yangon, Sithu Pe Thein and witnessed by the Deputy Secretary General of the MRCS, Tin Tun Aung.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon on Monday, Indonesia’s aid packages consist of KN95 masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical gloves worth US$ 200,000.

Indonesia’s contribution is included in the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance scheme which arrived in Myanmar on September 26, 2021.

MRCS ensures that all aid will be delivered directly to hospitals and communities in need throughout Myanmar.

The first wave of ASEAN support was mostly received in September 2021, while the ongoing assistance will include the Temasek Foundation, India and Canada.

Indonesia is committed to helping the people of Myanmar to the fullest. Ambassador Iza also believes that MRCS as an actor in the field is more aware of the needs and factual conditions of the community.

Therefore, ASEAN through the AHA Center cooperates with MRCS to facilitate the distribution of aid considering that MRCS already has networks throughout Myanmar and cooperates with international organizations including the Red Cross of various countries.

MRCS currently has warehouses in every region and state of Myanmar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)