ACT Officially Opens Office in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), an Indonesian non-profit organization officially opened a branch office in West Gaza, Palestine on Monday.

The humanitarian step was welcomed by various parties, including invited guests who attended, namely the Governor of Gaza Ibrahim Abu Al Naja and the Head of the Government of Gaza City Yehia Al Sarraj, according to the statement received by MINA.

The ACT President Ibnu Khajar explained that the opening of the ACT office in Palestine was a sign of ACT’s step towards more totality in helping the Palestinian people.

“If they as Palestinians struggle to get their land back, we as an Indonesian nation, an independent nation, endeavor to support their lives through various humanitarian programs,” Ibnu said.

The opening of the ACT office in Palestine also solidifies ACT’s humanitarian steps to build life in Palestine starting in 2021.

Ibnu hopes the opening of the branch office, the implementation of ACT’s humanitarian programs will be more steady and escalative.

According to him, the presence of ACT’s office in Gaza, Palestine is also expected to increase the trust and support of philanthropists around the world.

Head of ACT’s Palestine Branch Tahany Ahmed Qasim welcomed and was grateful for ACT’s presence in Palestine.

Previously, Tahany who is a native of Gaza, has collaborated with ACT to expand the reach of ACT’s humanitarian programs in Palestine, especially Gaza.

With the presence of ACT’s representative office in Palestine, he and his network of volunteers hope to fully support the noble efforts of the Indonesian people to help the struggle of their nation.

Along with the inauguration, ACT also launched a number of excellent humanitarian programs for Palestine. They include the Distribution Center Waqf, Palestinian House Waqf, the Palestinian-Indonesian Sister Family, and the Palestinian UMKM Waqf.

At the inauguration ceremony, a number of humanitarian fleets were also presented. They include the Humanity Food Truck, Humanity Water Truck, and Pre-Hospital Ambulance.

Tahany said that local residents were very enthusiastic to the programs at the inauguration of the ACT branch office in Gaza.

“Alhamdulillah, people here are very happy with the presence of ACT’s humanitarian fleets, as well as the humanitarian programs that have been launched. Having an ACT office here feels like we are getting closer to the Indonesian people,” Tahany said. (R/R7/RE1)

