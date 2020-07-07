ACT Medical Team: Some Rohingya Refugees in Aceh Experienced Fatigue

Lhokseumawe, MINA – Medical Volunteer of Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) dr. Separta Graha said a number of Rohingya refugees are still exhausted because of several months on ocean before being stranded on the coast of North Aceh last week.

Besides children, dr. Separta said that fatigue is also still experienced by some refugees, including adults.

“We ask the refugees to get enough rest, drink water, and eat well,” said the doctor from the PMI hospital, as quoted from news.act.id on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Melza, a member of the ACT Medical Team for Spiritual refugees explained in addition to regular health services, ACT also alerted the Pre-Hospital Ambulance that departed directly from Jakarta with three other humanitarian fleets.

The Pre-Hospital Ambulance ACT has adequate facilities in the form of oxygen, ventilators, electrocardiogram monitors, suction, and other supporting equipment.

“The ACT Pre-Hospital ambulance is also sterile so it is possible to perform minor surgery inside. The cabin is also equipped with surgical lights and CCTV to monitor the treatment by paramedics inside the ambulance, “Melza explained.

ACT also cooperates with volunteer doctors and nurses in North Aceh and Lhokseumawe City in health services.

The health of refugees is indeed a concern. Arriving at the Covid-19 pandemic, when they arrived in Aceh last week, the refugees immediately underwent rapid tests by the health authorities of Lhokseumawe City and North Aceh. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)