Attack on Arab Gas Pipeline in Damascus Causes A Nationwide Blackout

Damascus, MINA – An alleged attack on the Arab Gas Pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide blackout all night. The explosion occurred on Sunday. Syrian news agency SANA reported.

As reported by the Guardian, according to SANA who quoted the minister of electricity, Mohammad Kharboutli, a pipe explosion in the Damascus area caused a power cut across Syria.

The minister said the explosion occurred between the suburbs of Al-Dhumayr and Adra and caused a drop in gas supply to the power plant.

“Some of the power plants were finally reconnected and electricity was provided for vital infrastructure,” said Kharboutli.

He added that at dawn electricity was gradually returning to several provinces.

The News Agency published images of fires at night that it said was caused by a pipe explosion. The Minister of Petroleum, Ali Ghanem, suspects the explosion was the act of terrorists.

“The explosion in the main pipeline supplying southern Syria may have been caused by a terrorist act,” he said without giving further details. Pipa 36 inc supplies three power stations in the south of the country.

The Ikhbariya TV channel showed footage of a huge fire after the explosion. A resident in Damascus said electricity had returned to the capital.

In 2013, large parts of Syria were hit by a power outage after rebel shelling hit a gas pipeline during the country’s civil war. The Arab Gas Pipeline System stretches from Egypt to Jordan and Syria. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)