Russia, China Reject Expansion of Cross-Border Aid to Syria

New York, MINA – Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Tuesday that would expand humanitarian aid across borders to three million Syrians for a year.

The authorization process of the resolution, which took effect since 2014, ended on Friday. Thus quotef from Anadolu Agency.

The resolution was drafted by Germany and Belgium.

Under the current resolution, UN aid is sent from Turkey to northwest Syria via the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam border crossings.

According to the United Nations, 70 percent of the three million inhabitants of Idlib Province need humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA) has sent 8,468 humanitarian aid convoys to Syria since January, including 1,613 through Turkey.

Syria has been locked in a fierce civil war since early 2011, when the Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests with brutal violence.

Since then, according to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)