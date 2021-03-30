Select Language

Latest
-264 min. agoAAPP: 510 Killed Since Myanmar Military Coup
-171 min. agoUyghur: UN Human Rights Expert Seeks "Unhindered" Access to China
-167 min. agoFour Syirian Refugees Died in the Freeze on Lebanon Border
-165 min. agoIndonesia, Japan Agree to Continue Defense Cooperation
1 hours agoIndonesia Asks US to Guarantee It's Citizens from Racial Attacks
Middle East

Four Syirian Refugees Died in the Freeze on Lebanon Border

Beirut, MINA – Four Syrian refugees died in the freeze in a mountainous area in eastern Lebanon while trying to cross the border illegally to return to Syria.

While two women and two children were killed, eight others were rescued by Lebanese civil defense officials, MEMO reported on Monday.

The Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bashir Khadr, said that the civil defense and the army searched the area for three days. One child is said to be missing, but investigations reveal he has returned to his father in Beirut.

According to Lebanese officials, they paid 1.5 million Lebanese pounds per person to smugglers to get them from Lebanon to Syria.

Lebanese human rights activist Maryam Majdouline Al-Lahham said authorities in Beirut were preventing Syrian refugees who had officially left Lebanon from returning to the country.

That forces families who need to go to Syria and return to Lebanon to try to cross the border illegally. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news