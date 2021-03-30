Four Syirian Refugees Died in the Freeze on Lebanon Border

Beirut, MINA – Four Syrian refugees died in the freeze in a mountainous area in eastern Lebanon while trying to cross the border illegally to return to Syria.

While two women and two children were killed, eight others were rescued by Lebanese civil defense officials, MEMO reported on Monday.

The Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bashir Khadr, said that the civil defense and the army searched the area for three days. One child is said to be missing, but investigations reveal he has returned to his father in Beirut.

According to Lebanese officials, they paid 1.5 million Lebanese pounds per person to smugglers to get them from Lebanon to Syria.

Lebanese human rights activist Maryam Majdouline Al-Lahham said authorities in Beirut were preventing Syrian refugees who had officially left Lebanon from returning to the country.

That forces families who need to go to Syria and return to Lebanon to try to cross the border illegally. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)