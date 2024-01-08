Lebanon Ready to Fully Implement UN Resolution 1701

Beirut, MINA – Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said Monday that his country is ready to “fully” implement UN Resolution 1701.

“Lebanon is ready to fully implement Resolution 1701 provided that Israel withdraws from occupied Lebanese lands and stops its violations of Lebanese sovereignty,” he told a press conference in the capital Beirut, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Monday.

On Aug. 11, 2006, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 1701, which calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

The UN resolution calls for Israel to withdraw behind the Blue Line and disarmament of the region between this line and the Litani River in Lebanon, allowing only the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

From 2006 until October 2023, the Lebanese-Israeli borders have witnessed significant stability despite occasional breaches. Hezbollah has not openly demonstrated a military presence, although there have been discussions about tunnels and hideouts.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)