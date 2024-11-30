Israel Continues to Violate Ceasefire Agreement in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli military has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon since it came into effect last Wednesday.

This occurred as Major General Jasper Jeffers of the U.S. Central Command’s Special Operations Command (SOCCENT) arrived in Beirut on Saturday to co-chair the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, Palinfo reported.

The Israeli military has committed 14 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanese Islamic Resistance, bringing the total number of violations to 32, according to casualty figures compiled by Anadolu Agency based on data from Lebanon’s News Agency.

According to separate reports published by the news agency and statements from the Israeli military, the violations were concentrated on Friday in the Marjayoun district in the Nabatiyeh Governorate (southern Lebanon) and the Tyre district in the southern governorate.

The attacks ranged from airstrikes, artillery and tank shelling, machine gun fire, to raids, land leveling, house demolitions, and the uprooting of olive trees, alongside ongoing drone flights.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Israeli military conducted 18 violations of the ceasefire agreement, primarily targeting southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese military has confirmed the repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, while also preventing residents of dozens of villages in southern Lebanon from returning to their homes until further notice. (T/RE1/P2)

