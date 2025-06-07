Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided the Al Jazeera satellite channel’s office in Ramallah, West Bank, on Friday, delivering a new military order to extend its closure for an additional 60 days, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

This marks a continued effort by Israeli authorities to stifle the Qatari-based network’s reporting from the occupied Palestinian territories, accusing the channel of exposing Israeli violations and crimes. The latest order follows a previous 60-day extension issued in April, and the original closure order from September 2023, during which IOF confiscated all office equipment and documents and barred staff from using their vehicles.

In May 2024, the Israeli government approved the closure of Al Jazeera’s offices in both Israel and the occupied territories, invoking the so-called “Al Jazeera Law.” This legislation authorizes Israeli authorities to block the network’s broadcasts and halt its operations entirely.

Al Jazeera has denounced the Israeli actions as deliberate attempts to silence its coverage, calling the repeated crackdowns a direct attack on press freedom. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)