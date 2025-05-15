SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Four Palestinians Killed in Israeli Raid on West Bank Home

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

West Bank, MINAFour Palestinian young men were killed on Thursday morning during an Israeli military operation targeting a house in Tamun, a town located south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Information Center reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) surrounded a house before launching a projectile attack that resulted in the death of the four individuals who were inside the residence.

Simultaneously, armed clashes erupted in both Tamun town and nearby Tubas city between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli troops.

Local sources confirmed that gunfire exchanges occurred near Al-Quds Open University in Tubas. During the clashes, Israeli soldiers were reportedly heard shouting after being targeted with heavy gunfire from resistance fighters.

Also Read: Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 53,010 as Israeli Fresh Attacks Claim 82 More Lives

In the aftermath, the IOF allegedly detained and physically assaulted several local residents during the ongoing military activity in the area. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Misleads on Tunnel Location Amid Gaza Hospital Strikes

TagAl-Quds Open University armed clashes detainees IOF Israeli occupation forces local residents military raid Palestine projectile attack resistance fighters Tamun Tubas West Bank

