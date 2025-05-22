SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp (photo: PIC)
West Bank, MINA – On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire on a foreign diplomatic delegation visiting the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

According to Palestine Information Center, the delegation, consisting of representatives from 30 European and Arab countries, was touring the area to observe the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to local sources, the unexpected gunfire caused panic and confusion among the delegates. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the incident, stating that the Israeli forces aimed to intimidate the diplomatic mission.

Meanwhile, Hamas described the attack as “a continuation of the occupation’s arrogance and violation of all international laws and conventions.”

The attack occurred amid the 121st consecutive day of Israeli aggression against Jenin and its refugee camp. Over this period, 43 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 600 homes have been entirely destroyed, and 60% of the city's infrastructure has been damaged. Around 22,000 residents have been displaced due to the destruction.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

