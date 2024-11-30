Hezbollah Secretary General Declares Victory after Ceasefire with Israel

Beirut, MINA – Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared a significant victory over the Israeli occupation following the ceasefire agreement and reaffirmed his unwavering support for Palestine, Palinfo reported on Friday.

Qassem mentioned five promises for the post-war period, including assisting reconstruction efforts and advancing the completion of Lebanon’s constitutional institutions, especially the presidential elections.

He considered the current achievements to surpass the 2006 victory over Israel, attributing the success to the resilience of the Lebanese people and their sacrifices.

“We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah or paralyzing the resistance,” he said.

Qassem also highlighted Israel’s losses, noting the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people from the north and the resistance’s onslaught, which he said left Israel in a state of strategic defeat.

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27, 2024, marks a temporary end to months of military operations between Hezbollah and Israel, following Hezbollah’s support for Gaza during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

According to Qassem, the ceasefire is not a formal agreement, but rather a framework based on Resolution 1701, which stipulates the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Lebanese territories and the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

He stressed Hezbollah’s commitment to coordinating with the Lebanese army to secure the area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)