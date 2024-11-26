Biden Announces Israel, Lebanon Agree to End Devastating Conflict

Washington, MINA – The Lebanese and Israeli governments have agreed to a US proposal to end “the devastating conflict” between Israel and the Hezbollah group, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agreement is slated to go into effect Wednesday at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and will see the Lebanese Armed Forces “deploy and take control of” southern Lebanon over the course of the next 60 days, during which time, “Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces,” the president said in televised remarks.

Biden said the US alongside France and other allies have “pledged to work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure that this arrangement is fully implemented.”

He maintained that while there will be no US troops on the ground in southern Lebanon, “we, along with France and others, will provide the necessary assistance to make sure this deal is implemented fully and effectively.”

At least 55 people were killed Monday in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 3,823, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Tuesday. A total of 160 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, raising the number of injuries to 15,859.

In recent hours, Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut and its southern suburbs, as well as the southern and eastern provinces of the country, have intensified, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)