Israeli Occupation Army Violates Truce, Arrests 4 Lebanese

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli occupation army violated the ceasefire agreement reached Wednesday in Lebanon after the arrest of 4 Lebanese for allegedly approaching its forces in the southern villages.

The Israeli army spokesperson claimed that the army arrested four people who approached Israeli troops in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, and they are being interrogated and questioned in the field.

The four people were later revealed to be Hezbollah members, who included a local commander, according to a statement by the office of the Israeli premier.

For its part, the Lebanese army urged returning residents not to approach areas where Israeli forces were present for their own safety.

The Lebanese army said it was “taking necessary measures” to deploy its forces in southern Lebanon, hours after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

The deal, brokered by the US and France, came into force at 4 AM local time (0200 GMT).

“With the ceasefire coming into effect, the army is taking the necessary measures to complete its deployment in the south,” it said.

Over a million people have been displaced by Israel’s bombing and ground invasion in Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)