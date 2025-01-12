Israeli Soldiers Changes Combat Strategy in Northern Gaza after Heavy Losses

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has adjusted its combat strategy in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun after suffering heavy losses, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Four soldiers were killed and six others injured, including two critically, in a bomb blast in Beit Hanoun on Saturday.

“The incident prompted the Gaza Division to conduct a swift investigation and change its combat strategy,” Maariv newspaper said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to the newspaper, at least 11 soldiers have been killed and 20 others injured since the start of the army’s military operation in Beit Hanoun two weeks ago.

Maariv claims that the Palestinian group Hamas uses tactics such as deploying surveillance cameras to monitor Israeli troop movements, planting bombs in houses and roads, and creating defensive positions for anti-tank missiles and sniper fire.

“The Israeli army intends to change the routine of troop movements continuously to make it difficult for Hamas fighters to attack its forces, and uses night movements, a tactic that benefits the Israeli army,” it added.

Israel has been continuing its large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since October 5, 2024 to prevent Hamas from regrouping. However, the Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to occupy the territory and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, not enough humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the territory, leaving the remaining residents on the brink of imminent starvation.

In total, Israel has killed more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since the Hamas offensive on October 7, 2023.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)