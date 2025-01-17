Israeli Occupation Army Kill 86 Gazans since Ceasefire Deal Announced

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has killed at least 86 Palestinians in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in airstrikes in Rafah in southern Gaza and Gaza City in the latest attacks.

The deaths bring the death toll since the deal was announced to 86 Palestinians, including 23 children and 27 women, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

The report said the casualties were as follows: two in Rafah, seven in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, four in the central province, and 73 in Gaza City in the northern enclave.

The report also noted that during the same period, more than 258 Palestinians were injured by Israeli bombardment.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said earlier in a statement that the casualties included 25 women and 21 children, while more than 250 people were injured since Wednesday night.

He described the last hours in the enclave as “very difficult, especially in Gaza City.”

A young girl was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood.

Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the three-phase deal would come into effect on Sunday.

The deal includes prisoner exchanges and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)