Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Ceasefire, Death Toll in Gaza Rises

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation has once again violated the Gaza ceasefire agreement, killing four more Palestinians in the past 24 hours.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the total death toll since October 7, 2023, has now reached 48,467, with 111,913 injured.

Rescue teams recovered nine bodies, five from under rubble and four newly killed, while 16 wounded individuals were taken to hospitals.

However, many victims remain trapped under debris or on the roads, as ongoing Israeli attacks prevent emergency teams from reaching them.

In Rafah, Israeli forces shot a Palestinian woman in the Tel Sultan neighborhood. Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Al-Fakhari town, located in Khan Younis.

These violations continue despite the ceasefire that has been in place since January 19, 2025.

As the humanitarian situation worsens, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen announced a complete electricity cutoff for Gaza.

This decision further deepens the suffering of 2.3 million Palestinians, especially as Israel’s blockade has blocked humanitarian aid for nine consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas reiterated its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and expressed readiness to immediately begin negotiations for the second phase.

Hamas rejected all attempts to pressure the group, while accusing Israel of deliberately evading its obligations.

The movement stated that threats of war and blackmail will not work, and the only path is through negotiations and adherence to the agreement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

