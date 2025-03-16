SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Confirms Positive Engagement in Ceasefire Negotiations, Urges Israel to Fulfill Obligations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Gaza, MINA – Abdul Latif al-Qanou, spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, confirmed on Saturday that the Movement has fostered a positive atmosphere in ongoing ceasefire negotiations, acting responsibly and accepting proposals put forward by the mediators.

Al-Qanou emphasized that the next step is now in Israel’s hands, Palinfo reported.

In a statement, al-Qanou explained that Hamas’s negotiating delegation returned to Cairo on Friday, where they are continuing discussions with Egyptian officials on the latest developments and proposed suggestions.

He pointed out that Hamas’s agreement to release Edan Alexander, an Israeli soldier with American citizenship, is a reflection of the Movement’s flexibility and positive engagement with the mediators.

Hamas’s acceptance of the proposal is not an alternative to the second phase but rather sets the stage for starting negotiations aimed at ending the war and securing a withdrawal,” al-Qanou stated.

The spokesperson also highlighted that Hamas has not set impossible conditions but is committed to working with any proposal that comes from the mediators.

However, he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for delaying progress, citing Netanyahu’s political interests as a primary factor in the ongoing delays.

Al-Qanou reiterated that Israel has already violated the first phase of the ceasefire by halting humanitarian protocols and blocking all crossings into Gaza for the second consecutive week. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

