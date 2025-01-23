SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Presence in West Bank, Jerusalem Illegal: UN Rapporteur

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Gaza, MINA – The UN Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese, said on Wednesday that the “Israeli” presence in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip is illegal, Palinfo reported.

Israel must be forced to leave the occupied Palestinian territories, she added.

On the situation in the Gaza Strip, the UN Rapporteur stressed that the ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile and must be maintained.”

Albanese’s remarks came as Israel’s aggression against Jenin and its refugee camps for the second day in a row left ten people dead and dozens more injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

