Israeli Occupation Army Surrounds Indonesian Hospital in Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – The humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens as Israeli forces surround the Indonesian Hospital, leaving civilians, patients, and medical staff trapped with no access to vital care, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Israeli occupation forces have surrounded the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, and amidst gunfire, demanded the immediate evacuation of those inside.

Hundreds of civilians, patients, injured individuals, and medical staff are trapped inside the hospital, including those who were forcibly displaced from Kamal Adwan Hospital last week, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

Citing local sources, QNN reported that Israeli forces were intensively targeting the area surrounding the hospital.

Medical staff have also reported that the oxygen and electricity stations were destroyed amidst a severe shortage of medical supplies.

The correspondent for the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, also confirmed that the hospital’s oxygen and electricity stations were destroyed, leaving the facility unable to provide critical medical services.

The Indonesian Hospital has been overwhelmed with patients transferred from Kamal Adwan Hospital, which was burned and destroyed by Israeli forces last week.

Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the largest healthcare facilities in the region, served over 400,000 residents before it was surrounded, forcibly evacuated, and shelled, according to WAFA.

The hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, along with medical staff and others, was detained when the Israeli army stormed the hospital.

In addition to targeting the hospitals, Israeli forces are bulldozing the surrounding areas, systematically dismantling infrastructure and erasing all semblance of normal life in the region, reported WAFA.

On Thursday, Israeli military drones fired on homes surrounding Al-Awda Hospital in Tel Al-Zaatar, in the northern Gaza Strip, according to QNN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)