Beirut, MINA – The Lebanese Army has confirmed that three of its soldiers were killed this evening in an Israeli airstrike in the south of the country, Wafa reported.

According to an official statement, the Israeli military targeted a Lebanese Army position in the town of Sarafand, located in southern Lebanon.

The attack resulted in the murder of the three servicemen. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)