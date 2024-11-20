Seven Israelis Injured after a Missile Attack from Lebanon

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Ambulance Authority announced on Tuesday that seven people were injured in a missile attack on central Israel, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that five soldiers were injured, two critically, after a military site was targeted by a drone launched from Lebanon earlier in the day.

The Israeli army confirmed that dozens of rockets had been fired from Lebanon toward the Galilee and central regions.

Air raid sirens were activated in Netanya and Kfar Saba, north of Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli Home Front Command.

Al-Jazeera reported that a fresh volley of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon toward Israeli positions in the Upper Galilee this morning.

Israeli Army Radio noted that military helicopters were engaged in tracking a drone over Safed in the Galilee.

In a series of statements, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for bombing several sites, including the city of Safad, a paratrooper training base in the settlement of Karmiel, a gathering of soldiers in Kfar Blum, and other Israeli locations.

Today’s attacks follow a missile strike from Lebanon on Monday that targeted areas in Greater Tel Aviv.

That strike left six people injured in Ramat Gan and caused fires in the area. Hezbollah announced it had targeted “sensitive military points” during the attack.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported significant damage to homes and vehicles from rockets launched the previous day in Kiryat Shmona.

For its part, the Israeli army stated that 10 rockets were fired this morning from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee, adding that some were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

According to Israeli Channel 12, eyewitnesses observed interceptor missiles falling on Road 4 near Moshav Betzra in central Israel.

The Israeli Ambulance Authority also reported receiving numerous calls about panic attacks following the rocket strikes.

Safad Hospital in northern Israel confirmed the arrival of three wounded soldiers from battles in southern Lebanon earlier in the day.

Israel launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon in early October. However, the operation has faced stiff resistance, resulting in limited territorial gains and significant casualties among Israeli forces.

Fierce clashes have unfolded in villages and towns along the border, many of which were bombarded by airstrikes and artillery before Israeli troops briefly entered and later withdrew.

Since the confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel began on October 8, 2023, at least 3,516 people have been killed in Lebanon, with more than 14,000 wounded, including many women and children.

The violence has also displaced approximately 1.4 million people, with most casualties and displacement occurring after September 23, when Israel intensified its air raids on southern and eastern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)