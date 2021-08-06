Lebanon to File Formal Complaint with UNSC Over Israeli Aggression

Beirut, MINA – Lebanon on Thursday decided to file a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Israel’s aggression against the country on Wednesday, according to a government statement.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab instructed Foreign Minister Zina Aker to “file an urgent complaint with the Security Council regarding Israel’s aggression against Lebanon,” the statement said as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Diab said “the enemy of Israel, with its artillery shells and warplanes, launched an explicit aggression against Lebanese sovereignty.”

He said the enemy (Israel) has openly acknowledged violations of Resolution 1701″ under the pretext of “suspicious” rocket attacks from Lebanese territory, and no (Lebanese) side has claimed responsibility for the accusations.

‘This new and dangerous aggression represents a grave threat to annexing Lebanon’s southern border, following a series of Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and the use of Lebanese airspace to attack Syria,” the statement said.

Diab called on the United Nations and the Security Council to “prevent Israel from stopping its repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and its threats to Resolution 1701 and the stability that has existed since 2006.”

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1701 in August 2006, calling for a cessation of all hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, following the outbreak of confrontation between the two sides in July of the same year.

On Wednesday, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Facebook that Israeli warplanes carried out strikes in areas where rockets were allegedly launched from Lebanon, they also targeted some infrastructure used for terrorist purposes.

Adraee warned that “attacks will continue, and may escalate in the face of terrorist attempts to target Israel,” blaming Lebanon for “what is happening inside its territory.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army announced that Israel had bombed several areas in southern Lebanon, which caused a fire in the town of Rachaya Al Foukhar.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, on Wednesday night called for a ceasefire to avoid further escalation on the border between Lebanon and Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)