World Halal Authority Opens New Office in The UK

London, MINA – The World Halal Authority (WHA) opens a new office in the UK to actively carry out its activities in Western Europe.

WHA is by far one of the most accredited certification bodies in the world, as well as one of the few bodies in Europe that facilitates companies to access the Halal market in countries such as Singapore, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The establishment of the new office is a great opportunity for Multinational Companies (MNC) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who wish to officially obtain Halal certification as the key to penetrating their products into the global market and facilitating exports to all countries.

WHA is working with a well-known figure in the Halal world who is now appointed as Regional Director of the UK branch of WHA, Eng. Saqib Mohammed.

Eng. Saqib has been working in the halal world for almost 15 years. He has held a CEO position in a certification body in the United Kingdom and worked as an executive director of one of the most trusted and reliable consulting firms in the Gulf region based in the United Arab Emirates.

Knowledge has led him to participate in various national and international conferences (both as a guest and as a speaker), including GIMDES, Gulfood, MUI, HHIC, JAKIM Convention, and the World Halal Summit.

“I am very proud to work with the World Halal Authority. Maximizing Muslim consumer access to products they actually deserve is a tricky thing, but the WHA is one of the few organizations in the world working on it, ”said Mohammed.

The global halal market itself is a great opportunity for business actors to develop their business; Halal consumption exceeded $ 2.3 trillion in 2018, of which $ 1.3 trillion was spent solely on the food and beverage sector. Thus Salaamgateway reported on Friday.

The exponential growth in the Muslim population, along with other factors, has led businesses to obtain certification for their products in order to access the halal consumer market that demands guarantees of basic halal principles.

Companies often find it difficult to export their products globally because their halal certificates are not recognized. Many companies face rejection and or release for their shipments at ports of entry where an unsuitable and unrecognized certificate is presented for clearance.

Many countries have different standards and mechanisms for validating and verifying the authenticity of halal certification from abroad.

Fragmented regulations lack of information and transparency often confuse companies which can jeopardize their ability to access lucrative markets.

The World Halal Authority (WHA) has successfully bridged the gap that is destroying companies and has carried out Halal certification standards which are validated by accreditation bodies around the world.

Head of WHA as well as a leader of the halal industry Dr. Elkafrawy, along with his team are the organizers of some of the most important events in the Halal world, including the first annual meeting of the World Halal Food Council being held outside Indonesia for more than 30 years.

The event which took place in Rome in 2014 involved more than 80 certification bodies and 20 diplomatic representatives from countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

“This is just the beginning of a great project,” said Dr. Elkafrawy.

He continued if 2020 is not a very lucky year for some people, I am sure that 2021 will be a real revolution in the Halal market.

“We are changing the dynamics of company trade and consumers’ lives for a better future,” concluded Dr. Elkafrawy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)