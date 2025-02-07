SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

London, MINA – The UK government has firmly rejected any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab countries.

“There must be no forced relocation of Palestinians or reduction of Gaza’s territory,” said UK Development Minister Anneliese Dodds, as reported by Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Speaking before parliament, Dodds emphasized that the Palestinian people must determine Gaza’s future themselves.

“The UK remains committed to a negotiated two-state solution—with a sovereign Palestinian state that includes the West Bank and Gaza, living side by side with Israel, and Jerusalem as a shared capital,” she added.

Also Read: Egypt Firmly Rejects Plans for Forced Displacement of Palestinians

Dodds also highlighted the UK government’s priorities are to maintain the fragile ceasefire, secure the release of all hostages, ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, and rebuild the path toward sustainable peace.

Earlier, at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday (February 4), US President Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced plans for the United States to take control of Gaza after relocating more than two million Palestinians elsewhere. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Residents in Rafah Need 40,000 Tents for Shelter

Tagforced displacement Gaza crisis Middle East News Palestine UK

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Egypt Firmly Rejects Plans for Forced Displacement of Palestinians

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 31 January 2025 - 20:47 WIB
Palestine

Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

  • Tuesday, 28 January 2025 - 21:01 WIB
America

Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza Key for Aid: UN Migration Chief

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Israel Admits Hamas Capabilities in Gaza Are Still Largely Intact

  • Wednesday, 15 January 2025 - 15:37 WIB
Load More
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
International

Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 11:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:29 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tubas (foto: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Large-scale Military Attacks in South of Tubas

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:19 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us