UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

London, MINA – The UK government has firmly rejected any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab countries.

“There must be no forced relocation of Palestinians or reduction of Gaza’s territory,” said UK Development Minister Anneliese Dodds, as reported by Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Speaking before parliament, Dodds emphasized that the Palestinian people must determine Gaza’s future themselves.

“The UK remains committed to a negotiated two-state solution—with a sovereign Palestinian state that includes the West Bank and Gaza, living side by side with Israel, and Jerusalem as a shared capital,” she added.

Dodds also highlighted the UK government’s priorities are to maintain the fragile ceasefire, secure the release of all hostages, ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, and rebuild the path toward sustainable peace.

Earlier, at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday (February 4), US President Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced plans for the United States to take control of Gaza after relocating more than two million Palestinians elsewhere. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

