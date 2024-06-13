UK Approves Weapons Export Permit to Israel Since Israeli Aggresion in Gaza 

Eurosatory is an arms and defense industry exhibition held near the French capital, Paris, every year. (Photo: wikimedia)

London, MINA – Britain has issued more than 100 arms export permits to Israel between October 2023 and May 2024, according to figures released by its government as quoted from MEMO on Wednesday.

Of the 108 permits, 37 are categorized as military permits and 63 non-military permits, which include telecommunications equipment for use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In total, there are currently 345 arms sales permits to Israel, including permits issued before October 7, 2023.

The UK Department for Business and Trade released these figures in response to what it described as “extraordinary circumstances, and significant public interest”.

No permits have been revoked since Israel launched its brutal bombing campaign in Gaza, which experts say constitutes an act of genocide, and none have been rejected, with 185 applications still pending.

Emily Apple, media coordinator for the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT), criticized the figures because they did not reveal the value or details of what weapons were supplied, but only the number of licenses issued.

“The release of this data should answer the public’s questions regarding arms sales to Israel. “The figures released are inappropriate because they do not provide details of the equipment exported or its value,” Apple said.

British exports to Israel include components for explosive devices, assault rifles and military aircraft. (T/RE1/P2)

